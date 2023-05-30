Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

The Little Things is a baby and gift boutique located in Mahomet. We specialize in children’s clothing sizes 0 – 6, plush, toys, books and gifts for moms.

We specialize in putting together gifts for people who don’t have time to shop. We also ship gifts and offer free gift wrap.

We like to give back to the community as a thank you for supporting our business. We chose Carle NICU because Julianne’s baby was required to go to there after he was born April 22. Since their time there, Julianne and her husband Kyle have witnessed the dedication by the doctors and nurses who have taken care of Walker and the other babies in the NICU. It was on Julianne’s heart to do something for the facility to help out. She reached out to Lou Lou and Company, a brand that is carried at The Little Things, to see if they would donate anything and they did. Along with the company Ryan and Rose, they have made a generous donation for the babies.

The Carle NICU also has an Amazon wish list full of items that are needed. Also, The Little Things will be giving a 20% discount to anyone who shows that they’ve made a donation, and you can also use that discount to make a purchase from The Little Things for the NICU.

We will be accepting donations at The Little Things, 1826 Patton Dr in Mahomet until Saturday , June 10.

The Little Things Baby and Gifts

217-888-0981

1826 Patton Dr, Suite 2

Mahomet, IL 61853