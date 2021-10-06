The Literary & Hopscotch: Champaign’s first book bar is officially open

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
It’s a books shop, a coffee shop, and a bar all-in-one. Storyteller Erin Valle visits the grand opening of The Literary to catch up with owner Jenny Shima.
Plus, Valle chats with Hopscotch Bakery & Market co-owners Kaya Speagle and Kelly Whiting about bringing specialty coffee and small bites to the book bar.
More from The Literary:
Remember the scholastic book fair when you were a kid?
It’s like that, but for adults. In a bar.
Why a Bookbar?
First of all, why the heck not? Second, because books and wine (and coffee, we’ll have that too) pair perfectly together. Third, and most importantly, because Chambana needs a ‘third place’- a place where people can come together around conversation, great books, and shared interests, without having to have some kind of membership to belong.
We want you here, just as you are.
Hours
Monday: CLOSED
Tuesday: CLOSED
Wednesday- Sunday: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Location:
122 N Neil Street Champaign, IL 61820