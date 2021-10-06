The Literary & Hopscotch: Champaign’s first book bar is officially open

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s a books shop, a coffee shop, and a bar all-in-one. Storyteller Erin Valle visits the grand opening of The Literary to catch up with owner Jenny Shima.

Plus, Valle chats with Hopscotch Bakery & Market co-owners Kaya Speagle and Kelly Whiting about bringing specialty coffee and small bites to the book bar.

More from The Literary:

Remember the scholastic book fair when you were a kid?

It’s like that, but for adults. In a bar.

Why a Bookbar?

First of all, why the heck not? Second, because books and wine (and coffee, we’ll have that too) pair perfectly together. Third, and most importantly, because Chambana needs a ‘third place’- a place where people can come together around conversation, great books, and shared interests, without having to have some kind of membership to belong.

​We want you here, just as you are.

Hours

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday- Sunday: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Location:

122 N Neil Street Champaign, IL 61820