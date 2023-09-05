Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

Amish Country of Illinois will soon be known for more than just broomcorn and buggies! After a three-year hiatus, and a venue change, Cass Concepts Productions, is bringing musicals to Penn Station, in Arthur, Illinois.

The shows are geared to a family-friendly audience which makes for great wholesome entertainment. Many families and seniors are planning their outings to Yoder’s kitchen and a show (Dinner and a show) or families going to the free splash pad in Arcola after a matinee.

From one-off events to scaling musical and mystery plays, Cass Concepts Productions, owned and operated by central Illinois native, Cassie Yoder, has produced and promoted hundreds of shows, functions and events since 2015. These shows originally operated out of Green Mill Village Theatre at the Best Western Plus Green Mill Village Hotel and Suites Convention Center in Arcola, Illinois, until the COVID pandemic struck.

The Legend of Noah Zark: a 2 by 2 Mystery Musical runs July 22-October 28, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at www.CassConceptsProductions.com