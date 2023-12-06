Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

As the curtain prepares to rise on the 60th season, Theatre 7, a volunteer-run theater company in the heart of Decatur, is gearing up for a cheery kickoff with “A Christmas Story the Musical.” Today, Emily Steele, the producer of the show and a multifaceted contributor playing the role of “Mother,” will share insights into the upcoming production, the significance of this milestone season, and a crucial fundraising campaign to preserve the historic heart of downtown Decatur.

The spotlight of Theatre 7’s 60th season shines on “A Christmas Story the Musical,” an adaptation of the classic holiday movie. The show is scheduled to run on December 9, 10, and 15-17 at the Decatur Civic Center. With show times at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays, families are encouraged to arrive early for free youth games and crafts starting an hour before the curtain rises. A kid-friendly production, with iconic scenes that audiences fondly remember.

Theatre 7 thrives on the dedication of its volunteers—adult and child actors, local musicians, and artists who collectively bring scripts to life. This vibrant community contributes thousands of hours each season to build sets, design costumes, play in the orchestra, and ensure the magic of live theater comes alive.

In addition to launching the 60th season, “A Christmas Story the Musical” marks the beginning of a crucial fundraising campaign. Theatre 7 aims to raise $300,000 to repair its headquarters, situated in the historic heart of downtown Decatur.

As Theatre 7 embarks on its 60th season, the goal is not just to celebrate the past but to ensure a vibrant future for community theater in Decatur. Join Emily Steele, the cast, and the leg lamp as they light up the stage with holiday magic and contribute to the lasting legacy of Theatre 7.

For ticket information and to get involved, visit Theatre 7’s Website.

