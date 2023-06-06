Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

When it comes to electric vehicles it’s easy to get overwhelmed with all the technology and information. Here to help demystify the aura surrounding electric vehicles is an expert who focuses on electric cars, in-car technology and future vehicles.

Brian Moody of Autotrader is teaming up with Polestar, the Swedish performance EV manufacturer, to share details on the latest EV innovations. Learn how changes in EV designs and tech are accelerating the change to sustainable, electric mobility, and how these tech breakthroughs are making a difference in the marketplace and the environment.

WHAT YOU’LL LEARN ABOUT NEW CAR DESIGN SOLUTIONS:

SUSTAINABILIITY — Cars made with recycled materials that last longer

BETTER BATTERIES — Improve performance through repair, refurbishment, and repurposing for fast-charging and longer lasting efficiency

RESPONSIBLE SOURCING — Managing start-to-finish to trace risk materials and promote an ethical & transparent supply chain

CLIMATE GOALS — Net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

Brian Moody is an author, spokesperson, and expert specializing in transportation, automotive, car shopping, electric cars, in-car technology, and future vehicles. He currently owns a SAAB 9-3 Aero Convertible. Why? You’d have to ask him. Brian graduated from Cal State Long Beach with a degree in Electronic Media and has been creating written and video content about cars, tech, and transportation for more than 15 years. Brian began his career in local television news in Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Francisco, California. More recently, Brian has contributed to such outlets as Autotrader, Cheddar News, The Huffington Post, Kelley Blue Book, KTLA’s Morning News, NBC Nightly News, and Yahoo! Finance.