Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Kids Kits, the last Market of the Holiday season and all the amazing gift shopping opportunities at our nearly sold out, full market.

Kids Kits this month is a repeat of our most popular kit of the year: PB Energy Bites. In July we handed out 60 kits in 1 hour 15 minutes of this popular kit! This month, we are handing out a total of 90 kits, first come first serve, featuring amazing local honey from The Hive by Maple Street Gardens (who will be at the Market with all their amazing bee & honey products!)

I was thinking we could talk about the vendors / gift options with a photo reel, Kids Kits (extra kits available of a super popular kit!), and maybe sample the kit

Blake and I are going to try to borrow some amazing gift items from vendors to bring physically to the station on Monday to talk about, that will then be available for sale on the 17th.