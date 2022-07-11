Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We all have bought tasty fresh fruit only to have it sit and rot on the counter. I’ll show a quick way to freeze local blueberries & peaches so viewers can enjoy local bounty while its in season and beyond! (without having to chip their fruit out of a giant ice block!)

We focus on how to integrate local ingredients into busy modern lives. This means real hands on techniques, tips, and recipes to easily implement to start eating local!

Champaign Farmers Market on Tuesdays 3pm-6pm

Urbana Market at the Square on Saturdays 7am – Noon

The Land Connection

206 N. Randolph Street

Suite 400

Champaign, IL 61820