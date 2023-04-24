Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Our friends from the Land Connection join us to share about Meyer Produce’s big announcement and the CU Farm to School program.

Kids Kits this month are Plant Starts! It’s happening this Saturday, April 29th, at the last indoor CU Winter Farmers Market. We will be handing out kits containing a plant start, soil, flowerpot, and stickers to decorate your flowerpot. First come first serve to children ages 1 to 18. Our plants were supplied by Urbana High School FFA and local farms.

CU Farm to School:

CU Farm to School is in its third year working with Urbana schools to develop school garden programming, agriculture and nutrition education, and local food procurement in school meals and snacks.

All Urbana schools have school Garden Coordinators! These are the on-the-ground, school-specific coordinators that make sure school gardens are taken care of for the greatest benefit to students and the school community. We worked with USD116 to formalize these positions this year so that Garden Coordinators could be compensated for their hard work.

It takes a lot of work to maintain school gardens over the summer because there are few students at schools, but students really love to see their hard work maintained when they return to school in the fall. If you want to be involved with volunteering in your students’ or neighborhood schools’ garden, we would love to connect you with your Garden Coordinator. We can be reached at cufarmtoschool@gmail.com or through the contact form on our website.