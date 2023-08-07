Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
August 8th is National Farmers Market Week! The Champaign Farmers Market is celebrating our 9th year with an extra special carnival themed market. Our farmers, bakers, and makers will have their best available for customers with a few fun surprises. The market will also have a play zone set up for families, our favorite taco truck (Taco Tuesday!), and lots of fun for everyone. Enjoy a beautiful afternoon and celebrate Champaign’s local farmers market with us!
Champaign Farmers Market
Tuesdays 3:00-6:00pm
Neil Street Parking Lot
National Farmers Market Week Celebration
Tuesday August 8th 3-6pm
The Land Connection
206 N Randolph St, Suite 400, Champaign, IL 61820