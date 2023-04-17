Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re Tessa & Guy, a husband & wife, design to build team located in Champaign, Illinois; Specializing in the restoration of old homes, & committed to cultivating charm in the new ones. Kindred Homestead is rooted in timeless and functional design; best known for their ability to re-envision spaces and driven by the idea that a well designed home creates feelings of endless comfort. Here to guide you through your next home renovation to ensure that each and every step is as seamless and beautiful as possible.