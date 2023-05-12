Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Stay Another Day:

Mental health is overlooked yet so many people struggle with it and suffer in silence. Whether we want to admit it or not, there is a bad stigma around mental health. It’s viewed as a weakness, and some people don’t even believe it’s real. Recently I’ve felt so passionate about trying to help break this stigma. For a while I didn’t prioritize taking care of myself and I felt like I wasn’t going to make it out of the terrible low I’d fallen into. Growth is uncomfortable, and these last few months I have definitely gone out of my comfort zone. I’ve learned that it’s okay to be sad and ask for help. You should acknowledge and embrace these feelings, it’s the first step of getting better. You’re not in this alone & speaking up about how you’re feeling could help you as well as others around you going through the same thing. Remember to check up on your friends and be kind, it goes a long way. Take the steps you need to get better; you have nothing to lose from working on yourself.

Mental Health Awareness Line

#MENTALHEALTHMATTERS

A portion of the proceeds from Stay Another Day merchandise will be donated to

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline