Assumption, Ill. (WCIA)

In this episode of the Khach, Grace Khachaturian sat down with Assumption-native, Grace Snively. From the challenges of motherhood, to advocating for a child in need of extra support, and re-navigating purpose as a mother, Snively shares about the unknowns she’s learned to traverse as a parent, business owner, and community member.

Full interview will be available Friday!