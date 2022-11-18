Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Junior League of Champaign-Urbana develops and participates in projects, educational programs, conferences, and advocacy efforts in areas where needs are unmet and existing resources are minimal. JLCU has often been a front runner and a catalyst in addressing the emerging issues of the day. Projects begun by JLCU offer community partners administrative guidance, strategic planning, volunteer support, and financial resources. Once a project or program is successfully established, it is frequently turned over to the community partners for continued action in the community.

Immerse yourself and your family in the excitement of the holiday season! Join us for the 27th Annual Festival of Trees, presented by The Junior League of Champaign-Urbana on November 19th and 20th at The Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign. You can enjoy the beautifully decorated trees and wreaths for holiday inspiration or bid to win!

Saturday, November 19:

Public Hours 10am-7pm

Various local musical performers throughout the day

Sunday, November 20:

Public Hours 10am-3pm

Various local musical performers throughout the day

Admission: $5 adult, $3 children 4-12 & seniors, Free for kids 3 and under

Special weekend events:

Storytime with Santa

Sat, Nov. 19 at 9am.

Includes two stories with Santa, cookies & milk. $15 per child (kids under 1 and parents are free).

Tickets on sale now at Festival of Trees – Junior League of Champaign-Urbana (jl.org)

Holiday Photos with kDarling Photography

Choose from two professionally designed and lighted backdrops; photos emailed to you to share with family and friends.

$20 per group (2-3 digital photos)- purchase at event

Photos with Santa:

Sat, Nov. 19 from 10am-11 am

Photos without Santa:

Sat, Nov. 19 from 11am-2pm and Sun, Nov. 20 from 10am-1pm

All proceeds benefit the Junior League of Champaign-Urbana and the CU community. Special thanks to our Holiday Photo Sponsor kDarling Photography.

Junior League of Champaign-Urbana

1801 Woodfield Drive, Suite 108

Savoy, Illinois 61874