Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

CiLiving’s Grace Khachaturian introduces you to the Miller family and the impact The James Project has had on their story!

The James Project believes we can best help foster parents and the children they serve through the provision of homes with 4-5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This enables parents to house a large family of foster children. These homes are owned and maintained by The James Project and are leased to fostering families for $1 per year. Isn’t that awesome?! Our network of talented volunteers assist us in helping the families who live in these homes with weekly hot meal delivery, yard/housework, and maintenance projects. We help in any way we can to allow our foster parents to pour more time, energy, and love into their foster children.