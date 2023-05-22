Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

The James Project believes we can best help foster parents and the children they serve through the provision of homes with 4-5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This enables parents to house a large family of foster children. These homes are owned and maintained by The James Project and are leased to fostering families for $1 per year. Isn’t that awesome?! Our network of talented volunteers assist us in helping the families who live in these homes with weekly hot meal delivery, yard/housework, and maintenance projects. We help in any way we can to allow our foster parents to pour more time, energy, and love into their foster children.