Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce is a member focused business association that facilitates business growth and improves the quality of life.

Our strategic goals:

Utilizing all available data to align the Chamber initiatives and resources to our members’ needs.

Through combined efforts, leverage the strength and common agenda we share with other organizations seeking an economically thriving community.

-Deepen the engagement of the next tier of emerging business leaders in the Chamber.

-Lead in economic, community, talent and member development.

We support local businesses to help them thrive in today’s challenging economy.

We also have a new shop local Champaign County credit card program that we have launched to encourage community members to shop local to support local restaurants and retailers and to keep the money in Champaign County.

The iRead iCount Program is looking for community volunteers in the Champaign and Urbana primary schools to help them with their reading and math skills.

Community members are needed to volunteer for one hour a week October 10-December 2, 2022.

Champaign County Chamber of Commerce

303 W. Kirby Ave., Champaign, IL 61820

http://www.champaigncounty.org