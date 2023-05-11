Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

While skin cancer is the most common type of cancer, it’s also one of the most preventable. That’s why having regular skin screenings is so important.

During a full-body screening, the dermatologist or provider will look at the skin from head to toe. If a patient has noticed any moles or other growths that are new, changing or causing symptoms such as itching, pain or bleeding, they are encouraged to mention this specifically. The goal is to examine spots that look different from others, such as those with irregular borders, multiple colors or sizes larger than a pencil eraser diameter. If anything clinically suspicious is found during the screenings, a biopsy may be performed to confirm whether or not it is cancerous.

Since its opening, VitalSkin Dermatology Champaign-Urbana has continued to grow their team and expand their services. Now under one roof, the team can address the medical, surgical and cosmetic needs of the community. Plus, with several different locations throughout central Illinois, VitalSkin is helping close the gap on access to dermatologic care, so area patients can always get the care they need without delay.

Practicing at both VitalSkin’s Urbana and Decatur – Ash Ave. offices, Will Miller is a board-certified physician assistant. Will trained at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL and has practiced medicine in central Illinois since 2014. He treats a wide range of skin issues and practices medical, cosmetic and surgical dermatology. He enjoys the “fix-it-now” nature of dermatology and feels that it allows him to provide instant relief or gratification for his patients.

Along with treating a variety of skin conditions, Will provides patients with regular skin cancer screenings. These exams for checking moles, spots, etc. are vital for identifying possible issues, such as skin cancer, early on. More people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year in the United States than all other cancers combined and more than 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer every day.

Feeding Our Kids, a non-for-profit program that provides food to insecure children on weekends and school holidays. The organization now supports over 1,000 children in 40 schools across Champaign County and Tuscola.

Also, in recognition of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Feeding Our Kids has partnered with VitalSkin Dermatology to offer free skin checks in exchange for a donated item. Call their office to schedule your exam!

Please visit feedingourkids.org for more information or to donate and/or volunteer.

Early detection of skin cancer is crucial for a successful outcome. Regular skin checks truly save lives.

