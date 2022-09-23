Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)



This large, five-bay, Pennsylvania-style barn features the typical forebay overhang on the east side, and a drive-in threshing floor on the west side. On the lower level are stalls for six draft horses, pens for various livestock, and the milking bay along with grain and feed bins. The upper level is open for hay and grain storage. The barn was dismantled in February and the timbers were shipped to the facilities of Trillium Dell Timber Works, now Firmatas, in Galesburg, Illinois for restoration or replacement as needed.

A traditional barn-raising is planned for the fall. This will be coordinated by Firmatas staff and involve interested public and Amish from the local as well as other Amish areas. The framework will go up first followed by the roof rafters and roof and then the siding. The interior of the restored barn will include the original grain bins, stalls, and other features from the original barn. The addition of a working livestock barn at the IAHC will allow the site to feature various types of farm animals and farming activities related to them. This will bring the site one step closer to an envisioned Amish living history farm.

Once restored, this barn will allow visitors to experience traditional care and feeding of livestock and horses, and grain threshing and feed storage, along with other traditional farming practices. It will also be used as a horse hotel, to attract visitors with horses that would then stay at local hotels and bed & breakfasts. Animals for demonstrations, viewing and a petting zoo will also be housed in the barn.

