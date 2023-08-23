Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Reflexology has been practiced by the ancient Greeks, Egyptians, and Chinese for thousands of years. This technique harnesses the power of pressure points on the feet that correspond to different organs in the body and helps stimulate better communication between them. When the body is undergoing stress, it produces uric acid which collects in the feet due to gravity. Gentle pressure applied to the feet during reflexology breaks up these crystalline deposits, unblocking energy channels and allowing them to function better. This balance enhances the body’s ability to heal itself, promotes overall health, and decreases symptoms of various ailments. Find balance and experience the transformative benefits of reflexology.