The Great Pumpkin Patch kicking off 2021 season

Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle visits The Great Pumpkin Patch for a look at the upcoming 2021 season.

Guests can visit the Cucurbit Market and shop for Homestead Bakery items at the farm’s outdoor display.

After being closed last year, the agritourism side of the pumpkin patch will be open for the 2021 season, so be sure to check out the farm’s corn maze, live music, and plenty of great food.

More from The Great Pumpkin Patch:

The Great Pumpkin Patch will be open from September 23 – October 31. Wednesday – Sunday, 9 am – 6 pm. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, open Columbus Day. The Great Pumpkin Patch grows over 300 varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds on 63 acres. With 14 acres of displays and gardens, we feature a historic one-room schoolhouse, animals, mazes, museum, and gift shop. Be sure to try our pumpkin ice cream and apple cider slush! Also, on the farm is The Homestead Bakery featuring made-from-scratch baked goods. In addition to our famous breads and cinnamon rolls, make sure you try our pumpkin specialty items! On weekends we also have live music, a corn maze and we fire up the grill serving up cheeseburgers, hot dogs, and more! Make sure to check out our schedule of events on our website.