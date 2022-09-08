Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

The Fur Ball

Together for the first time since 2019!

The Fur Ball means a delicious dinner, an exciting auction, and fun raffles with amazing prizes for you!

The Fur Ball also means the world to our homeless pets!

Your generosity by attending events like these makes it possible for us to keep our doors open to all homeless animals, regardless of their breed, their age, or their health. At CCHS, they all receive the loving care of our devoted staff and volunteers.

Friday, October 7 at the iHotel & Conference Center in Champaign. Cocktail hour starts at 5:30 pm followed by dinner then the evening program including the auction and raffles.

FANCY DRESS! (Business/Cocktail attire)





Trip Raffle tickets are also available… we only sell 100 of these and the winner does not need to be present to win!

Champaign Jewelers Jewelry Raffle tickets are available on the website, too.

Fur Ball Ticket

$100.00

Ticket price includes hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dessert, and drinks. It also includes the evening program with raffles and the live and silent auctions. Scroll down to add raffle tickets to your Fur Ball Ticket purchase.

Fur Ball – Silent Auction Only Ticket

$10.00

If you are unable to attend the Fur Ball, or if going out on the town is not your thing, this year you can bid on the Silent Auction items on your smart phone . . . from your couch! We just ask for a donation of $10. Scroll down to add raffle tickets to this option.

Raffle Ticket Purchase ONLY

$0.00

Choose this option if you would like to purchase tickets for the Trip and Jewelry Raffles only. You will still need to indicate the number of tickets for each raffle from the selections above. Do NOT choose this option if you intend on being at The Fur Ball or participating in the Silent Auction only.

https://secure.qgiv.com/event/furball22/register/