The Fringe Mini Golf open in Rantoul

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:

Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle heads to The Fringe Mini Golf for a round of put-put.

The 36 hole course opened in Rantoul this month at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex.

More from The Fringe:

Multi-generational family fun for all!

The Fringe Mini Golf offers two 18 hole courses.  9 holes on each course connect to create an 18 hole ADA compliant course.  Also, coming soon are a full bar, casual dining, state of the art HD multi-sport simulators, an arcade and outdoor seating with incredible views of the sports complex.

Hours:

Monday1 PM – 10 PM
Tuesday1 PM – 10 PM
Wednesday1 PM – 10 PM
Thursday1 PM – 10 PM
Friday1 PM – 10 PM
Saturday10 AM – 10 PM
Sunday10 AM – 10 PM

Rates:

Adults: $9 for 18 holes and $13 for 36 holes.

Kids (Ages 4-12): $7 for 18 holes and $11 for 36.

Discounts are available for seniors and veterans.

Address:

849 Stone Bridge Drive

Rantoul, IL  61866

To learn more from The Fringe, view their webpage HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon