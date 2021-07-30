The Fringe Mini Golf open in Rantoul

Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)
Storyteller Erin Valle heads to The Fringe Mini Golf for a round of put-put.
The 36 hole course opened in Rantoul this month at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex.
More from The Fringe:
Multi-generational family fun for all!
The Fringe Mini Golf offers two 18 hole courses. 9 holes on each course connect to create an 18 hole ADA compliant course. Also, coming soon are a full bar, casual dining, state of the art HD multi-sport simulators, an arcade and outdoor seating with incredible views of the sports complex.
Hours:
|Monday
|1 PM – 10 PM
|Tuesday
|1 PM – 10 PM
|Wednesday
|1 PM – 10 PM
|Thursday
|1 PM – 10 PM
|Friday
|1 PM – 10 PM
|Saturday
|10 AM – 10 PM
|Sunday
|10 AM – 10 PM
Rates:
Adults: $9 for 18 holes and $13 for 36 holes.
Kids (Ages 4-12): $7 for 18 holes and $11 for 36.
Discounts are available for seniors and veterans.
Address:
849 Stone Bridge Drive
Rantoul, IL 61866
To learn more from The Fringe, view their webpage HERE.