The Fringe Mini Golf open in Rantoul

Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle heads to The Fringe Mini Golf for a round of put-put.

The 36 hole course opened in Rantoul this month at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex.

More from The Fringe:

Multi-generational family fun for all!

The Fringe Mini Golf offers two 18 hole courses. 9 holes on each course connect to create an 18 hole ADA compliant course. Also, coming soon are a full bar, casual dining, state of the art HD multi-sport simulators, an arcade and outdoor seating with incredible views of the sports complex.

Hours:

Monday 1 PM – 10 PM Tuesday 1 PM – 10 PM Wednesday 1 PM – 10 PM Thursday 1 PM – 10 PM Friday 1 PM – 10 PM Saturday 10 AM – 10 PM Sunday 10 AM – 10 PM

Rates:

Adults: $9 for 18 holes and $13 for 36 holes.

Kids (Ages 4-12): $7 for 18 holes and $11 for 36.

Discounts are available for seniors and veterans.

Address:

849 Stone Bridge Drive

Rantoul, IL 61866

To learn more from The Fringe, view their webpage HERE.