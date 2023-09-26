Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Freedom Child Foundation is a beacon of hope for countless young lives in the shadows of having an incarcerated parent or two. This organization’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that these children maintain their connections with parents and find the support they need is truly inspirational. This organization’s work is not only changing lives but also reshaping futures, one child at a time.

The hardest part for kids with incarcerated parents is often the disruption of their family connections. Founder and CEO Wandjell Harvey-Robinson shed light on this issue and how her organization is providing crucial support and resources.

The Freedom Child Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, focuses on youth ages 5 to 18 who have one or both parents behind bars. Their mission is clear: to ensure that every child who wants to stay connected with their incarcerated parent always has the means to do so.

By facilitating family connections through phone calls, letter writing, and visitation, The Freedom Child Foundation seeks to address the emotional trauma these young individuals experience during their parents’ incarceration. They understand that many adolescents lose these vital connections, and they are working tirelessly to prevent that from happening.

The foundation provides financial support for phone calls, stationery for heartfelt letters, and even transportation for visitation. Beyond maintaining connections, they offer therapy and resources for personal growth, development, and mental stability.

The ultimate goal? To break the cycle and reduce the statistic that adolescents from incarcerated families are more likely to end up in incarceration themselves.

The Freedom Child Foundation is not just a nonprofit; it’s a lifeline for children in need, ensuring they can maintain their connections and receive the support they deserve during this challenging time in their lives.