Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

Jerry Winters is the only American artist in The French Museum of Naive* Art. *Primitive. He has 2 paintings in that Museum. He is also an accomplished pianist and performer. He toured the world with Bob Hope and Company on USO Tours over 40 times. He was an understudy for Joel Gray on Broadway. He brought his gallery to Arthur, Illinois four years ago from Carmel, California and Vesaley, France to retire. He still paints and performs on his Steinway piano in the gallery for visitors and tourists. He has an a superior collection of fine Art for the serious collector on display in the Gallery, Arthur, Illinois.

Fine Art for the Serious Collector

French Soaps and Lotions

Designer accessories – hats, furs, jewelry, caftans

Mary Francis handbags

Steiff animals

Library

Designer “hot socks” and ties

Live music

Jerry Winters Fine Art features Fine artists from all over the world. The atmosphere in the gallery is a reflection of Jerry Winters personality of humor, grace and class.

Open Mon through Sat 10-4 and all Arthur Festivals

Jerry Winters Fine Art Gallery

134 S. Vine Street

Arthur, IL 61911