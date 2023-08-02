Fisher, Ill. (WCIA)

The Feed Mill On Front is a step into the past with its rich history of a building that has stood since 1920. Originally a poultry processing plant and later home to Fisher Produce, a beloved pet and livestock feed store, this building holds significant memories and community connections. However, it is now entering a new chapter in its story, thanks to the vision and passion of Karen and Karson Cotter.

Karen and Karson, a dynamic mother-daughter duo, share a deep love for party planning and hosting. Their dream of owning a venue became a reality when they stumbled upon this historical gem. It was a perfect match, and they knew they had to breathe new life into the space.

Over the past year, Karen and Karson, along with the help of their dedicated family and close friends, have poured their hearts and souls into renovating the building. Each brushstroke, nail, and detail was carefully crafted to preserve its historic charm while creating a modern and versatile event space.

Now, the moment of celebration has arrived! The Cotter family invites the community to join them for the Open House Grand Opening on Saturday, August 5th, from 10 am to 2 pm. This event is an opportunity for everyone to come and witness the incredible transformation firsthand. Whether you’re a prospective customer, a history enthusiast, or simply curious, all are welcome to explore the venue and admire the remarkable renovations.