Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Family Room is a nonprofit organization in Champaign-Urbana serving families with foster children or children in transition.

The Family Room’s mission is to provide comfort and joy to children in transitional or temporary home situations by providing care packs, clean clothing, and other necessities. As foster parents and short-term guardians often have little to no notice that a child is being placed with them, The Family Room is a resource to empower them to be the best caregivers possible.

Currently, there are almost 500 children in care in Champaign County. When children are removed from their homes or their parents need additional services, oftentimes gaps in funding or services exist and families are left to figure out how to support the child’s needs. The Family Room is developing programming to help children and caregivers through their journey, regardless of the outcome. We also serve children in care who are currently placed in a biological parent’s home or in the home of a relative.

When children are placed into the foster care system – they often come with minimal belongings – the goal is to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for both the children and the caregivers/foster parents. Small ways we do this by providing a few outfits for children to have with them in that transitional process, providing basic hygiene items and comforting items – such as a new blanket, stuffed animal and book or journal. We also find ways to support youth in care as they transition into other aspects – getting their first apartment, needing special items, holiday gifts, back to school. We have also hosted events to celebrate foster families, including the parents, children in care and other children in the home.

This is a non-for-profit organization with focus on meeting the needs of children in care. They are a middle source for others in the community who want to help but don’t know where to go. This also supports the agencies serving families impacted by child welfare services – giving them a central source to contact when there is an identified need that we are unable to address at the time.

We are always looking and accepting donations – go to website (thefamilyroomcu.org) or facebook page The Family Room

