WCIA.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Heather Roberts
Posted: Mar 24, 2023 / 05:13 PM CDT
Updated: Mar 24, 2023 / 05:13 PM CDT
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
The Fairchilds and special guest Don Peterson are back on the CI Stage with original songs. Be sure to follow them on Facebook to keep up to date with the band.
Magnet fishing is easy to do, requires very little gear and can yield exciting and unexpected results. All you need is a body of water and the right equipment.
Pregnancy support bands, also known as maternity belts, can provide support while you’re working, running errands or exercising.
Dr. Jart is a Korean skin care brand offering a wide range of products, including masks, moisturizers, serums and cleansers.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now