Tolono, Ill. (WCIA)

The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus that has been touring for nearly 40 years, entertaining families with some wholesome performances including daredevil stunts, aerialists, some animal acts and of course, clowns is coming to Tolono! The Tolono Fun Day committee looks forward to their June 1st shows in East Side Park!

Tolono Fun Day festival (6/23-24) with our FUNdraising effort on Thursday June 1st hosting the Culpepper & Merriweather CIRCUS coming to East Side Park at 406 Central St in Tolono with the Big Top tent raising at 9:30am and a short program for those watching to learn about rescued animals and traveling on the road!

The midway will open at 4pm with pony rides and promotional coloring sheets are being distributed in our area with a dollar off coupon on it!

Families can walk up and get tickets for the 5pm and 7:30pm shows for $16 and $9 for kids and seniors over 65. To save a few dollars, Tolono businesses along Route 45 like Absolute Style, Rocket Motors and Monical’s Pizza are doing pre-sales along with the Village of Tolono office on Strong Street. Captain Jack’s Antiques in front of Savoy’s Walmart also has tickets for sale in May.