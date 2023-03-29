Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

After nearly 50 years running, Jan Seeley shows no sign of slowing down. In just eight weeks, the longtime Christie Clinic Illinois Race weekend director will bring race day back to the streets of Champaign-Urbana…and she wants locals to know that everyone still has time to participate!

Over the next 8 weeks, you can prepare to walk or run the mile, 5K, 10K and relay events – and Jan has the training advice your viewers need to be ready to ‘Run This Town!’ Race Weekend is the most unique way to experience a beautiful, scenic tour of our revitalized downtown streets, tree-lined residential neighborhoods and awesome, paved park trails. Thousands of friendly, fun fans and volunteers from Champaign-Urbana who exemplify Midwest hospitality will be cheering you on along the route! Plus, all participants will have an unforgettable finish line inside the Memorial Stadium, where they’ll be greeted with first-class race shirts, medals, food, and fanfare.