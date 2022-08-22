Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Community Foundation of East Central Illinois is a publicly-supported 501(c)(3) tax-exempt philanthropic organization created in 1972 to encourage and receive contributions establishing endowments for the long-term benefit of east central Illinois.

The Community Foundation accepts contributions from a wide range of donors, including individuals, businesses, corporations, families and other organizations, all of which share a vision of enhancing the quality of life in their community.

We connect donors with causes they care about, and we help nonprofits and their boards to be as effective as possible.

We are currently accepting applications from local nonprofits for our Annual Community Commitment Grants: Apply by August 31 for consideration. Grant size is typically $500-$7,500 and must be for durable, non-disposable goods.

We are also introducing a NEW grant opportunity: Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants. Applications will be accepted starting September 1 through September 30. The grant size is up to $5,000 and requires at 10% match. This grant program focuses on projects that improve capacity in an identified area of organizational operations, including (but not limited to): communications; data management; diversity, equity and inclusion; financial management; fundraising; governance; leadership; mission and strategy; program delivery; and program evaluation.

We also invite nonprofit leaders and their board members to attend our next Board Bootcamp session: Secrets to Successful Fundraising on Tues. Sept. 27, 4:00-5:00 p.m. at Champaign Public Library. Attendees will learn how to develop a purposeful board for powerful fundraising!

307 West University Ave

Champaign, IL 61820

https://cfeci.org/