URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)

As the holiday season approaches, The Station Theatre invites you to embark on a hilarious journey filled with confusion, mistaken identities, and desires in the uproarious production of “House of Desires.” This family-friendly romantic farce, set in the Spanish Golden Age, promises an evening of laughter and merriment, making it the perfect way to kick off the season of celebration.

In this 17th-century romantic costume drama, chaos reigns supreme as the characters navigate a labyrinth of love and intrigue. Don Pedro pines for Doña Leonor, who is enamored with Don Carlos, desired by Doña Ana, who, in turn, is pursued by Don Juan. The stage is set for a riotous comedy of errors, complete with wily servants and witless nobles.

“House of Desires” is the brainchild of the acclaimed Mexican poet, feminist, and nun, Sor Juana Inéz de la Cruz. Premiering in 1683 in Mexico City, the play combines humor and romance in a unique and captivating manner. Translated into English by Catherine Boyle, the performance promises to deliver the essence of the Spanish Golden Age to contemporary audiences.

Christiana Molldrem Harkulich, the director and Artistic Director of Outreach at The Station, talks about the play’s genre, saying, “Spanish Golden Age plays often defy the categories of comedy and drama, falling under the category of Capa y Espada, where it’s all about intrigue, the possibility of a fight over honor, and missed connections.

The Spanish Golden Age, known for producing a plethora of plays, is not often accessible to American audiences. The opportunity to witness a play from this era in Champaign-Urbana underscores the richness of local art offerings.

Heraldo Hermosillo, a University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign theatre student in the cast, reflects on the show, stating, “Desire is a completely different concept from love, and this show represents that with wit and boldness. Lines between love and desire are crossed constantly as human beings, and it’s wonderful to relate to characters that, amidst the absurdity, experience this universal confusion.”

Show Details