Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign Park District Presents a CUTC and J Barry Howell Production of Shrek The Musical

Directed by Whitney Havice Vocal Direction by Liz Martin Music Direction by Kevin Zhou

Choreographed by Aliah Teclaw Tap Choreography by Maggie Kinnamon

August 4-6, 7 pm. & August 7, 2 pm at the Virginia Theatre

Tickets: thevirginia.org

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears.

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand… and his name is Shrek.

Shrek presents a treasure trove of creative opportunities, including costumes, sets, puppets (there is a fire-breathing dragon after all) and more! Irreverently fun for the whole family, Shrek proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.

The Champaign Urbana Theatre Company is a non-profit community theatre in its 31st season. Making theatre by the community for the community since 1991.

Over 100 volunteers involved in bringing this production to life. One of the biggest shows we have produced in the past six years. Over 40 people in the cast, all local area talent ranging in age from 13-60’s.