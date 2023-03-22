Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign County Home Visiting Consortium does not have a physical address. It is a group of representatives from the 8 home visiting programs that serve families with young children in Champaign County. The 8 programs include:

GREAT Start through the Champaign Urbana Public Health District

CU Early through Urbana Early Childhood

Parent Wonders through DSC

Healthy Start through The Baby Fold

Paving Pathways through The Crisis Nursery

Early Head Start through RPC

Healthy Beginnings through Carle

Healthy Families through Children’s Home and Aid

We understand that parenting a little one is hard, and parents need support. Parents have a lot of questions about how to support their child’s physical, cognitive, emotional, and social development, and how to find resources in the community that can help. In Champaign County, free developmental screenings are offered through the Developmental Services Center, as well as through home visiting programs. Developmental screenings provide parents with an understanding of their child’s strengths and skills and address developmental questions parents may have. Screenings look at areas of development in communication, fine motor, gross motor, personal-social, and problem-solving. If there are developmental concerns identified through a screening, the child can be connected to Early Intervention services for specialized developmental support to meet their needs.

The Champaign County Home Visiting Consortium makes sure every child has what they need to succeed, and every parent has the support they need. We believe in the “no-wrong door” policy, to ensure families are placed into the home visiting program that best fits their needs.

Free developmental screenings are always available through the Developmental Services Center for children aged birth to five. Parents can contact DSC to schedule a screening. During the month of April, the Champaign County Home Visiting Consortium will be holding Ready, Set, Connect! events throughout Champaign County. We will have trained developmental screeners on-site at various locations to provide free developmental screenings to children aged birth to five. Parents can learn more information about these developmental screenings and register by visiting the Champaign County Home Visiting Consortium website at www.champaigncountyhomevisiting.com. These screening events are made possible through Birth to Five Illinois Implementation Grant Funding and in collaboration with the United Way of Champaign County.

