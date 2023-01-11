Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

St. Louis Cardinal Caravan is this Friday, January 13th at the iHotel & Conference Center. The program is at noon.

Doors at the iHotel and Conference Center (1900 S First St) open at 11am. Typically there’s a ‘break out room’ to ‘muster the media’ for quick interviews from 11:20-45am. It’s FREE to meet 3 players, an alumni player and a broadcaster.

Players coming are: Jake Woodford, Ivan Herrera & Masyn Winn, Alumni: Bernard Gilkey and Bo Hard & Broadcaster: Polo Ascencio.

St. Louis Cardinals staff will bring prizes and swag to raffle off, volunteers from Restoration Urban Ministries will be selling tickets (1=$1, 6=$5, arm length $10 and wingspan for $20) as numbers are called out after the questions/answers from the audience with our moderator (radio personality Stevie Jay &/or Lon Tay both on ESPN 93.5) directing that portion of the Cardinal Caravan.

Kids 12 and under have the opportunity to get an item they bring in autographed. The Cardinal Caravan is a free event that typically wraps up by 1:30pm.