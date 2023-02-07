Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

With the Big Game approaching, lifestyle expert Jeanine Bobenmoyer shares all the best snacks & sips to host an at-home tailgate party for your friends and family!

Charboy’s

Retailer: Brewing the American Dream Marketplace

Price: $9.99

• Charboy’s is a Black, veteran- and woman-owned business supported by Samuel Adams’ philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream.

• The brand offers a premium Southern BBQ Sauce that’s a perfect combination of tangy and sweet, but also low in sodium and sugar.

• And for something truly special, try their Hot & Spicy Ketchup, which is made with habaneros for an extra kick!

The Good Charcoal

Price: $19.99

Retailer: HomeDepot.com

• As a chemical-free and sustainable charcoal, The Good Charcoal is a must-have to complete your healthy BBQ sesh.

• Sourced from invasive acacia bushes in Namibia, Africa, it burns hotter, cleaner, and more evenly than oak or hickory!

Takis® Blue Heat™

Price: $11.88

Retailer: Amazon

• Takis® Blue Heat™ are a 2022 Product of the Year award-winning snack!

• These rolled tortilla chips are coated in a vibrant blue powder with hot chili pepper flavoring – a new take on a fan-favorite.

• While they debuted as a limited time offering, they’re here to stay as a permanent flavor in the Takis® lineup.

Monaco Cocktails Blue Crush

Price: $2.50 – 2.99 per can, $9.99 per 4-pack

Retailer: Drizly, as well as at liquor, grocery and convenience stores nationwide

• Monaco Blue Crush is like your favorite old-school party punch! This concoction is made from Monaco Vodka, gin, rum and tequila and rounded off with a special crisp carbonated soda.

• Monaco Cocktails combines a unique blend of actual distilled spirits with high-quality ingredients to provide a unique craft and artisan cocktail experience.

• This cocktail has two shots in every 12oz can, 9% ABV, and no gluten or malt.

Cello Simple Pleasures Trays

Retailer: Kroger, Wakefern, Tops, Woodman’s, Lipari, and Costco

Price: $9.99-$19.99

• These pre-portioned, ready-to-serve trays offer a convenient combination of the very best flavors and textures, perfect for snacking or entertaining.

• Cello Simple Pleasures can be served as an appetizer, or as part of the popular grazing table trend, featuring a tasty mix of award-winning cheeses, meats, and more!

• The legwork is done, all you need are a few friends and a tasty beverage!