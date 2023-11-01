Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Today we get to know the secret to Apple Dumplin’s famous noodles thanks to the owner of The Apple Dumplin’, Kathie Flaningam whose been in the restaurant business since she was 17 years old. She said what melts my heart is the communication with customers along with serving food like it’s made at home.

We go behind the scenes with Kathie to mix up The Apple Dumplin’s homemade noodles.

For 38 years, the Apple Dumplin’ restaurant has been serving delicious comfort food made from scratch. They are inviting you to join in on the family traditions that they have to offer. They provide food for events, parties, and family gatherings.



The Apple Dumplin’

2014 N Highcross

Urbana, Illinois 61801

