Rattlesnake Master is a native prairie plant- hence the namesake annual race hosted by Grand Prairie Friends.

Sat Oct 15: Prospect Prairie Grand Opening- come help us open this 160-year old cemetery prairie in Paxton! GPF will “cut the ribbon” on our purchase of this critically endangered tallgrass prairie habitat at 2pm. Public welcome. More information at https://www.grandprairiefriends.org/events/2022-fall-membership-meeting-and-prospect-prairie-ribbon-cutting

November 6, 2022

The 24th Annual Rattlesnake Master Run for the Prairie includes a 10K and 5K run and 5K walk using chip timing to benefit Grand Prairie Friends.

This race circles the beautiful 130-acre Meadowbrook Park and prairie in Urbana, Illinois. The proceeds support Grand Prairie Friends, a non-profit organization committed to preserving and restoring tallgrass prairie and woodlands in east central Illinois for the benefit of endangered plants and animals.

Post-race activities include food, music, and race awards. This 250-300 person race is one of the last runs of the season at a beautiful time of year. Family and youth are very welcome.

Deadline for race sign up with t-shirt is October 23. Other race entries can register up through event day onsite.

Registration open now at https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Urbana/RattlesnakeMaster

