Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Local DISABILITY Resource Expo will host in-person event for the first time in three years to promote a better quality of life for East Central Illinois residents with disabilities

Annual DISABILITY Resource Expo promotes inclusion by helping provide a better quality of life for people with disabilities in Champaign County and surrounding communities

The 13th Annual DISABILITY Resource Expo: Reaching Out for Answers is scheduled for Saturday, October 22nd from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Market Place Mall, 2000 N. Neil Street, Champaign, IL. It is FREE to attend.

64 exhibitors will be present, ready and willing to share information and answer questions regarding resources ranging from health care to legal support, and everything in between available to people with all types of disabilities as well as their caregivers, family and friends. The main goal of the Expo is to give people with disabilities and their loved ones easy access to the resources needed for a great quality of life.

This Expo is free and open to the public; any and all residents of East Central Illinois are encouraged and welcome to attend. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and social distance as much as possible. A limited number of clear windowed masks will be available the day of the event.

Market Place Mall is accessible. Furthermore, a limited number of adaptive devices such as wheelchairs and walkers will be provided at the Expo for those who need them. Alternative formats for exhibitor’s written materials such as large print, flash drives and Braille are also available upon request. Lastly, additional wheelchair accessible parking will be set aside for the event.

http://www.disabilityresourceexpo.org