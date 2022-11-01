Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s that time of the year when we’re excited about preparing and eating our favorite holiday dishes. Today guest chef, Anita Dukeman, prepares a Thanksgiving Salad with Sage and Rosemary Dressing and discusses the health benefits of the fresh herbs, healthy greens and root vegetables in the recipe.

This recipe for Thanksgiving Salad with Sage and Rosemary Dressing is from the newly released More Mandy’s cookbook. It would be a healthy addition to your holiday table. (The dressing alone is worth the price of the book.)

Thanksgiving Salad with Sage and Rosemary Dressing

Ingredients

2 cups chopped romaine lettuce

1 cup mixed greens

1/4 cup cooked beets, diced

1/4 cup shredded carrots

1/4 cup roasted sweet potatoes, diced

1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese

2 Tablespoons dried cranberries

2 Tablespoons toasted walnuts, coarsely chopped

2 Tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley

1/4-1/3 cup Sage and Rosemary Dressing

Directions COMBINE all ingredients in a large bowl. ADD in the dressing and TOSS until well mixed.

For the Sage and Rosemary Dressing recipe, visit Anita’s website HERE.

Join Anita on Saturday, November 19th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Arthur Public Library for Teens Cook—Fall Favorites.

Recipes include Grilled Apple and Swiss Cheese Sandwich, Easy Butternut Squash Soup and a Fall Charcuterie Board.

This class is designed specifically for teens, grades 5th through 9th. The class is limited to 8 teens and there is no cost to attend.

Call the Arthur library at 543-2037 to register your teen.