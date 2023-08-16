Newman, Ill. (WCIA)

We started doing state fair week 3 years ago as a way to let people enjoy fair food during Covid – when the state fair got cancelled. Customers loved it so much; we’ve continued the tradition.

It’s become one of our most popular weeks of the year.

Specials this year include steak Sammie’s, tacos in a bag, BBQ pork chop sandwich, smoked sausage. Plus, offer favorites all week long: jumbo pretzels, jumbo hot dogs, loaded tots, lemon shake ups, caramel apple, fried Oreos, funnel cake.

When it’s not State Fair week: Corn Crib is a family-owned restaurant & bar – we offer breakfast & lunch every day. Dinner on Friday nights. Daily specials like fried chicken, meatloaf, chicken livers, country fried tenderloin, fish & shrimp on Fridays & ribeye dinners.