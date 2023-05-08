Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

OLLI members are curious. I strive to provide the types of programming that OLLI members find interesting, challenges them intellectually, and helps them be more knowledgeable about events both in the world and locally.

OLLI offers courses, study groups, lectures, interest groups, and social events that continue to keep curious adults (50 and older) eager to learn more.

OLLI at Illinois is part of a national organization that supports Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes. There are 125 OLLIs throughout the country, each linked with a institution of higher learning. OLLIs are membership based. Our annual membership ($150) and our Fall membership ($90) will open for next year (July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 or December 31, 2023) on Monday, May 15, 2023. Scholarships are available. We are holding a “Taste of OLLI” May 15-19. Four lectures and four study group sessions will be free and open to the public. These will be held at OLLI (and some also online.) Non-members should call or email our office to find out more.

OLLI keeps older adults engaged intellectually and socially.

Our courses and study groups allow members to study subjects in depth with others with similar interests and of similar age and life experiences.

Taste of OLLI: May 15-19, 2023

Memberships (annual, fall) will be available beginning May 15.

OLLI at Illinois

217-244-9141

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

301 North Neil Street, Suite 201

Champaign, IL 61820