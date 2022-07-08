Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Two Roads Wellness Clinic has multiple convenient locations in Danville, Champaign, and Mahomet. We are dedicated to comprehensive mental health and primary care services. Our breadth of services includes individual, couple’s, family and child/adolescent counseling for a wide variety of presenting concerns, as well as community outreach services, primary care, medication management for both mental and physical health, physical therapy, nutritional support and supplementation, Genesight testing, emotional support animals, trauma-focused therapy and more. Help is just one phone call or email away.

Taking Personal Responsibility in Your Healing

Decide that you’re worth the growth that you want. You will never start if you never decide to get started. Identify your starting place(s). What change(s) will be the easiest to achieve first? Setting smaller goals and successfully achieving them will provide hope toward future success in bigger areas of growth. Face your obstacles head-on How willing are you to continue standing still with an obstacle that cannot remove itself? Get the help you need to help you discover the best way over, under, around, or through it so that you can… Keep forward! Looking back too often is harmful to forward progress. Keeping our eyes on things behind makes it hard to have a clear view of things ahead. We catch our prizes by keeping our eyes on them. Follow through Be intentional in using the tools, skills, and processes you learn so that your healing and growth can continue without unnecessary setbacks.