Author, Sarah Henn, shares details on her new book which is a great resource for the person who wants to renew their faith or just starting their journey with Jesus. It explains who God is, how the world became, Heaven is a real place, The fall of the angel Lucifer, You just have to be excepting to God’s Gift, Being Baptized, The Trinity, We were created in His image, Developing a relationship with God, Biblical solution for every problem, Know who you are and how to stand strong in your faith. Plus some interesting facts the Bible has that can open your perspective on what Gods plans for our future truly are.