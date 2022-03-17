Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Equilusion is a 9 week introduction to Theater for youth who identify as BIPOC and of all ability levels. Too often, the world of performing arts has lacked in reaching the peripheries of those who identify as Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC). The purpose is to provide fundamental instruction of acting in theater. This opportunity will give youth a chance to explore, identify and obtain hidden skill sets that can be utilized now and even later in development. Equilusion is rooted in providing equity, inclusion and understanding the endless limits of Illusion and entertaining as it relates to performing arts. Youth will participate in several structured and interactive weeks of learning, guidance and development consisting of acting, stage blocking and prop creation. Week 9 will culminate with a short performance which will be open to family and friends.

Scholarships are available and can cover up to 50% of the registration fee. Participants need to call 217-398-2573 if they wish to have their registration covered.

Objectives:

Gain an appreciation for Theater as a fine art.

Become familiar with the components of Theater.

Become familiar with the various types of Theater artists.

Develop a critical and informed appreciation for Theater in performance.

Make connections between the arts and your everyday goals.

Date: 3/26-5/28

Day: Sa

Time: 10-11:30a

Fee (R/NR): $20/$30

Deadline: 4/28

No Class: 4/16

Location: Berean Covenant Church, 107 S. Webber Street, Urbana

Min/Max: 5/15

Questions: katherine.hicks@champaignparks.org or 217-398-2573

Registration Link