Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re in the middle of winter, but Urbana Park District has plenty of fun, outdoor activities for you to join. Jacob Johnston with the park district joins us to talk about it.

There’s been a lot of excitement about the Wandell Sculpture Garden at Meadowbrook Park. Tell us about the chance people have to go on a winter walk.”

• Winter Walks at Wandell

• January 27

• February 24

• 10 a.m. – Noon

• See our new sculpture installations

• Hot Chocolate served!

• FREE for all ages! Just stop by.

People age 50 and up have a chance to get together and have some fun this winter. Tell us about it.

• Senior Club Game Days

• January 25

• March 29

• Noon – 4 p.m.

• Phillips Recreation Center

• Bring a lunch, games start at 1 p.m.!

• Card games and board games.

• FREE! Just stop by.

If people have any questions, how do they contact you?

• Email jrjohnston@urbanaparks.org

• Phone at (217) 384-4062