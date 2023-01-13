Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Anastasia Lindsey is an author from Decatur, IL. Her powerful words highlight all sides of life – the beautiful and the ugly. Her book will take you on a journey of so many emotions and growth spurts. Anastasia designed her book for all those roses out there with hopes they get in touch with their inner most darkest secrets and to unravel.

CLASS ON JANUARY 21ST ABOUT SOUND HEALING

1:00 PM 2:00 PM

Cass Concepts

100 E Main St Decatur, IL 62522

S﻿ound healing is a therapeutic application of sound frequencies to the mind, body, and soul. Everything in our universe is made up of energy and vibrations. During a sound bath, the sounds are heard by the ear and felt by the body. The vibration of the bowls are felt on a cellular and molecular level that help and assist in re-energizing your auric field as well as reducing anxiety, reduce stress, improve sleep, and create a deep sense of well being.

B﻿ring yourself, your friends, a yoga mat, blankets and pillows and anything else that will make you feel comfortable! We encourage you to dress comfortably and bring water as well as a notebook or something to write with. If you choose, you may even bring crystals so that the bowls can cleanse them during the hour long session. Anastasia will guide you through a healing journey of sound and meditation.

Register at prairiecommonscollective.com/events-2/soundhealing