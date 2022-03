Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Get out of town on a little day trip with Urbana Park District.

A day trip includes:

• Chartered coach

• Professional driver

• Lunch

• A fun show!

Dates of scheduled trips:

• April 13

• July 17

• September 8

• December 11

Register by calling one of the below numbers:

• Call (217) 637-1849

• Or call Jacob at (217) 367-1544 for more information