Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Prepare your taste buds for a journey with the vibrant and eclectic offerings at The Space, the latest hotspot in downtown Champaign. Joining us today are the dynamic duo, Ian Nutting and Doug Hodge, ready to tantalize your senses and share the essence of The Space’s unique experience.

Embark on a culinary adventure at The Space, where the menu boasts an enticing array of delights, from Wagyu smash burgers and house-made falafel to mouthwatering miso kimchi lobster rolls and classic duck breast with mashed potatoes. Complement your meal with elevated cocktails featuring locally sourced spirits, an assortment of local beers, and unconventional favorites like Malott on tap.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant music scene with open mic nights every Tuesday at 6pm and an array of live music events throughout the week. Be sure to check their website for an updated schedule of upcoming shows and events.

At The Space, creativity and authenticity reign supreme, with a passion for crafting every element from scratch. Their commitment to novelty shines through in their wild specials and unique band bookings, promising a one-of-a-kind experience with every visit.

For reservations and inquiries, contact Ian Nutting at 512-508-4935 or via email at thespacecu@gmail.com. Visit The Space at 1 E Main St. Ste. 107, Champaign, IL 61820, and explore their exciting offerings on their website thespacecu.com. Keep up with their latest events and culinary adventures on Instagram and Facebook, and be a part of the thriving community at The Space.