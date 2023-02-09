Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Maize at the Station is excited to introduce new menu items just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Maize staff are in the ciKitchen making their Valentine’s Day featured margarita… the Don Julio Chocolate Rimmed Strawberry Margarita. This delicious drink is made with Don Julio Blanco (tequila), fresh squeezed juice and strawberries and rimmed with a chocolate ganache made locally from Chokandi Craft Chocolate.

To keep you warm, customers can also enjoy our new Mexican Sipping Hot Chocolate, also made in collaboration with local Chokandi Craft Chocolate. With just the right level of spice and sweetness to spark your Valentines Day experience!

In addition, we are featuring our Valentine’s Day three-course dinner for $49. It’s one appetizer to share, two dinner courses and a dessert assortment of a heart shaped churro, strawberry tamale and chocolate covered strawberries.

Finally, in case viewers haven’t heard, Maize will also be opening up a location in the Illini Union on campus so that students, faculty, staff, and visitors can get all of their favorite Mazie items in the heart of campus.

Armando Sandoval

Maize at the Station

217-355-3611

100 N Chestnut St, Champaign, IL 61820

https://www.maizemexicangrill.com/

The Champaign Center Partnership is also ready for Valentine’s Day!

BEE Sweet from Just Bee Acai UIUC in the Illini Union. Açaí base with bananas, cacao sea salt nola, peanuts, cacao nibs, honey roasted peanut butter, local honey. Gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan. Cupid’s Cannoli from Martinelli’s Market in downtown. Chocolate-dipped cannoli shells are filled with strawberry-chocolate chip cannoli cream and topped with heart-shaped and white glitter sprinkles.

We’re excited to share a new event called “Sweets, Treats, and Lattes” happening February 13-19. Attendees can get out an explore a wide selection of desserts and beverage items from participating businesses in Champaign’s downtown and campustown! This inaugural event features the best baked goods, caffeinated beverages, and bubble tea spots – a total of 18 businesses.

Plus, we have three different games for people to participate for a chance to win over $500 in prizes. For our Perfect Pairing game, participants can send us a photo and testimonial of a featured food or drink item paired with something else. In our Collectible Sticker game, you can can collect all three stickers at each business when you purchase any three of the featured items. Finally, in our BINGO-style game, if you purchase any five featured items you will be entered to win our largest prize: a $100 gift card to one of the businesses and a 3-month group fitness membership at mLAB fitness.

Waffle Loco at La Bahia Grill in Downtown Champaign. A waffle is topped with vanilla ice cream whipped cream, fruit, and Nutella is available everyday, 7 am to 3 pm.

90’s Kid Milkshake at Heavy Spoon Co. in Downtown Champaign. Your choice of Fruity Pebbles or Froot Loops cereal, strawberry Pop-Tart, strawberry ice cream, marshmallow cream, and rainbow sprinkl

Champaign Center Partnership

301 N Neil St, Ste. 400, Champaign, IL 61820

http://www.champaigncenter.com