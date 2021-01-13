Sweet treats with E’s Sweet Slice

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Ellie Tanner, the baker behind E’s Sweet Slice, shares sweet treats.
VALENTINE’S DAY ORDER:
VALENTINE’S DAY 🧁
(pre-orders, limited availability)
~Trio box- $10 includes one large cookie, one cupcake, & one cocoa bomb.
*order a surprise box (I’ll pick) OR create your own!
Or special orders…
❤️Cocoa bombs – $4 each (minimum order of four)
🧡Cupcakes – $10 1/2 dozen; $18 /dozen
💛Cookies – $10 1/2 dozen; $18 /dozen
Delicious Choices 😋
🧁Cupcakes-
(cake) vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry
(icing) chocolate or vanilla buttercream
🍪Cookies- (see images below) Smiley Blue, Red Swirl, Sprinkled Love, Pink Flowers
☕️Cocoa bombs- dark or white chocolate bomb filled with cocoa and marshmallows. One add-in per bomb may include valentine sprinkles, caramel, or peppermint.
🚙 Monticello Pick-up will be at Dollar General lot on Saturday, Feb.13th from 10am-11:30am.
🚗CU Pick-up will be at the Champaign Schnucks on Mattis parking lot on Saturday, Feb 13 from 12:30am-2:00pm. Please let me know if alternate arrangements are necessary.
To order, comment below or direct message me and I will send you the order form. I will respond when your order is confirmed with your total. If I have not responded in 24hrs, please message again.
Payment due at time of order.